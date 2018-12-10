By Trend

The amount of smuggled chocolate and gum into Iran has now increased, Mohammad Agha Taher, chairman of Iranian Grocers' Union told Trend.

He noted that smuggled goods have become more expensive and back-holder smugglers have a great role in smuggling foreign chocolates and gums into the country. In addition to those items, canned food, pineapple compotes, canned vegetables and syrups, and prepared food that are available in most chain stores and shops, are all smuggled into the country, added Taher.

Chewing gum and chocolate have long been one of the main smuggled commodities in the Iranian food market, while various Iranian companies are active in this area, and there are always problems with smuggling in this sector, he said.

The statistics show that more than 50 percent of the Iranian market is available to imported brands, Iranian media reported.

According to the latest EuroMonitor report, which is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market research, more than 75 percent of the Iranian market is filled by foreign brands.

