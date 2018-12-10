By Trend

Turkmen national air carrier, Turkmenistan Airlines, has introduced the sale of tickets for local flights through its official website, Trend reports citing a message of the airline.

Online sale of tickets for international flights will be launched after adaptation of the automated system for local airlines.

Turkmenistan Airlines has its representative offices in 11 major cities of Asia and Europe.

Presently, flights to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Bangkok, Delhi, Amritsar, Beijing, London, Birmingham, Dubai, Istanbul and Almaty are especially popular.

Earlier, it was reported that the Visa, Mastercard and Altyn Asyr cards will be accepted for payments.

Modernization of the Turkmenistan Airlines fleet until 2020 will allow opening flights from Ashgabat to Jeddah, Medina, Cochin, Ahmedabad, Hanoi, Vienna, Sofia, Budapest, New York and Toronto.

In 2021-2030, it is also planned to launch flights to Madrid, Jakarta, Muscat, Kuwait City, Singapore, Sharm El-Sheikh, Hurghada and Cairo.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz