Armenian Defense Ministry has received 39 messages on hotline on irregularities in the voting process, Artsrun Hovannisyan, press secretary of the Defese Ministry of Armenia wrote on Facebook, Trend reports citing Sputnik Armenia.

These reports were about the organization of elections, the delivery of troops to polling stations, and the voting of soldiers on vacation.

In addition, as reported by TASS citing the press service of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Armenia, the IC registered 12 complaints of violations of the law during the voting in the snap parliamentary elections.

"As of 18:00, 12 complaints about violations during the election process were received by the Investigative Committee."

Earlier, the Prosecutor General’ Office of the country said that they have reviewed 65 reports of violations, 32 of which contained signs of crime.

