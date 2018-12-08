Trend:

Over the past four years, enterprises of Kazakhstan and Germany have signed more than twenty contracts worth over 2 billion euros, said Timur Kulibayev, chairman of the Presidium of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken, Trend reports citing the Kazakh media.

Kulibayev, who is also a co-chairman of the Kazakh-German Business Council for Strategic Cooperation, made the remarks at the 11th meeting of the Council in Berlin. The Kazakh delegation also included the Kazakh Ambassador to Germany Bolat Nusupov and representatives of national companies and the business community.

At the meeting, Kulibayev expressed confidence that all planned projects will be successfully implemented, especially in the light of the tasks to diversify the economy set by the president of Kazakhstan.

"The German business invests more than 90 percent of funds in the non-resource sector. We welcome such a partnership," he said.

Kulibayev also noted the prospects of joint cooperation in the development of the agro-industrial sector.

"Kazakhstan has vast territory, but we need new technologies for deep processing of agricultural products and markets in the Eurasian Economic Union, China and Central Asia. There are opportunities everywhere for the supply of our products, but we need more efficient agricultural production," he said, adding that Germany has such experience.

He also added that within the framework of the Business Council, Kazakhstan and Germany intend to solve all the existing problems of business cooperation.