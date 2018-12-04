By Trend

The head of the Central Bank of Iran and the ambassador of China in Tehran emphasized solving the mutual banking problems on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

'Despite the US attempts to cut Iran's commercial ties with the world, several countries have proposed methods to keep and expand their banking relations with Iran,' said Abdulnaser Hemmati in the meeting with the Chinese envoy Pang Sen.

Hemmati added that the US government's measures have not been able to have their desired effects in Iranian economy.

Pang said that China is interested in expanding its long-term strategic ties with Iran.

China is the biggest economic partner of Iran. About $6.5bn of goods has been exported to China since the beginning of the Iranian year (starting March 20).

Iran has imported $7.38bn of goods from Iran in the same period.

