By Trend

Director of the State Agency for Local Government and Inter-Ethnic Relations (SALFGIER) of the Kyrgyz Republic Bakhtiyar Saliev met with representatives of the Hanns Seidel Foundation in Central Asia, headed by Max Georg Meair, head of the office in Shandong province in China Michael Klaus and Lothar Winklerem, member of the Executive Committee of the Rural Development Administration of the Bavarian Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Forestry, kabar.kg reports.

During the meeting, Lothar Winkler briefed about the Bavarian experience in the development of local government and the holding of the conference “Rural Development in Bavaria”, which will be held on December 5 of this year in Bishkek.

Lothar Winkler said that Bavaria has been paying a lot of attention to rural development for several decades.

“In 2013, the Constitution was changed, namely, the norms were introduced that the state of Bavaria should provide equivalent conditions, both in urban areas and in rural areas. Thus, priority is even more determined for the development of rural Bavaria,” he said.

In turn, Saliev informed about the current state of local self-government in the Kyrgyz Republic.

“The main goal of the regional policy of Kyrgyzstan is to ensure accelerated socio-economic development of the regions of the republic in order to improve the well-being and quality of life of the population through focal support for the development of supporting territories, including development centers and relevant ayil aimaks. As we know, the main principles of rural development in Bavaria are citizen participation in regional development, land management and space management. And these processes are of central importance,” he noted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz