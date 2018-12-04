By Trend

In October 2018, 16,981 Belarusian tourists visited Turkey, which is 18.43 percent more compared to October 2017, the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry told Trend.

Belarusian citizens accounted for 0.45 percent of the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in October 2018 compared to 0.48 percent in October 2017.

Some 237,172 tourists from Belarus visited Turkey in January-October 2018, which is 6.44 percent more than in the same period of 2017.

The ministry stressed that the share of Belarus citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in January-October 2018 accounted for 0.67 percent.

The ministry noted that 3.8 million tourists visited Turkey in October 2018, which is 25.48 percent more than in the same period of 2017.

In January-October 2018, 35,571,419 tourists visited Turkey, which is 22.43 percent more compared to the same period in 2017.

In October 2018, 1,359,212 tourists visited Turkey’s Antalya province and 1,230,070 tourists visited Istanbul.

In January-October 2018, 12,008,939 tourists visited Antalya, while 11,340,081 tourists - Istanbul.

