By Trend

Russia is implementing two grant projects in Uzbekistan - "Improving adaptation and increasing the sustainability of agriculture in the Fergana Valley of Uzbekistan to the risks caused by climate change" with a total budget of $800,000 and "Promoting youth employment in Uzbekistan" for $1 million, Uzbek media reported.

The new projects were approved during the meeting of the Russia - United Nations Development Program Trust Fund Steering Committee on Nov. 19 in Moscow.

The launch of projects, each of which is designed for a two-year period, is planned with the participation of interested Uzbek agencies and the UNDP office in Tashkent early next year.

In addition, as a result of discussions by the Steering Committee on the parameters of requests for the next cycle, Uzbekistan is included in the number of potential program countries. This means the possibility of preparing new projects through the Russia-UNDP Trust Fund.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz