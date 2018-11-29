By Trend

The international meeting on Syria held in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, will help its participants to achieve progress on the issue of Syrian regulation and creation of an infrastructure to facilitate the return of the refugees, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Wednesday, TASS reported.

"Another meeting in Astana has begun literally today. It will last for two days, and I hope that on the outcomes of this meeting, we will find new grounds for progress on the solution of the issues in the sphere of military and political stabilization, as well as in the area of increasing humanitarian aid, and cooperating in the modernization of the infrastructure necessary for the refugees’ return. Of course, within the political process on preparing for the negotiations under the aegis of the UN in Geneva," Lavrov noted.

The international meeting on Syria is taking place in Astana on November 28-29. A plenary session is set to take place on November 29.

---

