By Trend

A delegation of Russia’s Gazprom paid a working visit to Turkmenistan on Nov. 28, the company reported.

During the visit, a meeting was held in Ashgabat between chairman of the company's management committee Alexey Miller and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the company said.

The sides discussed various aspects of cooperation in the gas sector.

An intergovernmental agreement on cooperation, signed in 2003, is a fundamental document of cooperation between Russia and Turkmenistan in the gas sector.

In October 2018, it was announced in Ashgabat that the sides will begin negotiations on the conditions for resuming the purchase of Turkmen gas by Gazprom from January 1, 2019.

