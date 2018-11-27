By Trend

Six state properties in the Samarkand region of Uzbekistan were sold over the past month for 473 million soums through the auction trades at the E-IJRO AUKSION electronic trading platform, the Samarkand Regional Department of the State Committee for Assistance to Privatized Enterprises and Development of Competition told Trend.

According to the information, over 2.35 billion soums will be invested in the new enterprises, where 92 jobs will be created.

In accordance with the resolution of the president of Uzbekistan "On Additional Measures to Simplify the Sale of State-Owned Properties and Land Rights to Business Entities", the regional department put up 21 state properties for auction on the E-IJRO AUKSION electronic trading platform at a starting price equal to 1 soum with certain investment and social obligations.

On Oct. 11, Shavkat Mirziyoyev allowed selling empty state-owned properties without estimating their value by putting them up for auction on the E-IJRO AUKSION electronic trading platform at a starting price equal to 1 soum.

The only condition for the buyer is taking certain investment and social obligations.

At the same time, a number of state-owned properties can be transferred to entrepreneurs only on the terms of a public-private partnership, in which the relevant ministry or agency acts as a state partner.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz