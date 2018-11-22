By Trend

The State Inspectorate for Control in the Field of Information and Telecommunications, the Technical Assistance Center, and the “Safe City” Assistance Center for Public Order under the Ministry of Information Technologies and Communications (MITC) will be established in Uzbekistan, Uzbek media reported.

New structures will be created instead of the Inspectorate for Control of Communications, Informatization and Telecommunication Technologies at the MITC and the Center for Information Security and Assistance in Ensuring Public Order of the MITC.

The changes are stipulated by the decree of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Nov. 21 on improving the system of control over the implementation of information technologies and communications, as well as on organization of their protection.

The decree is aimed at improving the effectiveness of state policy in the ICT field, improving the system of control of the telecommunications sector and ensuring information and cyber security.

According to the decree, the mechanism of control and verification of the implementation of legislation and state standards did not meet modern requirements.

Deficiencies in the system of examination and certification of hardware and software products introduced by government agencies are delaying their integration into the e-Government system. The imperfection of the control system in the field of telecommunications, information and cybersecurity, critical information infrastructure leads to the vulnerability of objects of state information systems, the digital economy and personal data.

In addition, the decree read that “the active use by the destructive forces of modern information and communication technologies and the internet negatively affects the worldview and consciousness of the population, especially the younger generation”.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz