Russia’s armed forces delegation visited Pakistan and met with the Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, the Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency reported.

The meeting was held at Corps Headquarters in Peshawar wherein a six-member delegation headed by Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Vice Admiral lgor Osipov undertook a visit today.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the Russian armed forces delegation was given briefing on Pakistan army’s campaign against terrorism, situation and fencing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The visiting delegation also visited the Khyber District on the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

