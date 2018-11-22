By Trend

The European Commission is opening a call for gas projects to be submitted as candidates for the fourth European Union 'Projects of Common Interest' (PCIs) list, said a message on the organization’s website.

Calls for PCI candidates in the Priority Corridors for smart grids, cross-border carbon dioxide network, and oil will follow.

In accordance with the Regulation on guidelines for trans-European energy infrastructure (No 347/2013), candidate projects in gas must be included in the Ten-Year Network Development Plans (TYNDP) developed by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for gas (ENTSO-G).

Eligible projects will be assessed to identify if they address a European need that can be best solved through infrastructure. Projects that pass this initial test will be further assessed against the criteria set out in the TEN-E Regulation to measure their contribution towards the implementation of the respective energy infrastructure priority corridor and their fulfilment of the aforementioned criteria. Projects meeting all requirements of the Regulation and making the largest contributions will be proposed for inclusion in the 4th Union list of PCIs.

The list will be adopted by the European Commission by the end of 2019 and published in the Official Journal by early 2020.

---

