This year 7 industrial enterprises with annual output plans of 10 billion tenge are scheduled for launching in Astana, Head of Astana's Strategic and Budget Planning Department Rasul Urazgulov said, according to the Kazakh media.

"The territory of the Industrial Park #1 is covered by investment projects by 95 percent, and the remaining area is planned to be engaged by the end of 2020," he said.

Urazgulov added that the Industrial Park #2 is expected to implement about 150 investment projects totaling 500 billion tenge.

"With the existing enterprises reaching design capacity output and commissioning of new enterprises, the average annual growth rate of industrial output in the medium term will be 4.6 percent," he said.

Deputy Head of the Astana Investment and Entrepreneurship Development Department Yerlan Bekmurzayev, in turn, said that in December this year it is planned to present to the head of state an enterprise producing modems and modules in the Industrial Park #1.

This enterprise, called the Digital System Service, is a Kazakh enterprise with participation of a foreign investor.

"We also have two medical projects. They are now at the stage of completion," he added.

(364.95 KZT = 1 USD on Nov. 21)

