By Trend

The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance of Russia (Rosselkhoznadzor) imposed restrictions on the import of fruits and vegetables in luggage and hand luggage by passengers arriving from Uzbekistan, the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan reported.

“Due to the systematic detection of quarantine objects in the quarantined products coming in luggage and hand luggage of passengers arriving from Uzbekistan, from April 16, 2012, Rosselkhoznadzor introduced temporary restrictions on the import of products of fruits and vegetables in luggage and hand luggage by passengers arriving from Uzbekistan,” the statement of the Foreign Ministry read.

Russia is the second largest foreign trade partner of Uzbekistan for the supply of agricultural products. In January-October 2018, the trade turnover of agricultural products between the two countries amounted to 200,500 tons amounting to $139.3 million.

---

