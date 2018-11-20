By Trend

Iranian deputy police chief for combating drugs said Iran is standing as a barrier against drug transit to other countries in the world, especially in Western countries, irna.ir reports.

On the sidelines of the '53th Summit of the United Nations subcommission on Combating Drug Trafficking in the Middle East and Central Asia', Colonel Majid Karimi said in Baku that Iran has so far carried out many projects as a neighbor of Afghanistan.



He added, 'The objective of the Islamic Republic of Iran to participate in this summit is to reflect the great efforts of our country to the international community.'



'We expect the international community to come in line with the principle of our common responsibility and help us regardless of political issues,' he added.



Iranian deputy police chief for combating drugs pointed to the obstacles to fight drig traffickers, and said, 'The biggest problem is that the countries have not yet understood the importance of the issue of exchanging information on the fight against drugs and still engage in political considerations in the exchange of information.'



He added that another hindrance is the political position of some countries in the face of providing necessary equipment for Iran.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz