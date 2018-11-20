By Trend

The Nov. 12-16 trade week at the Uzbek Commodity Exchange (UZEX) ended with transactions worth 845.2 billion soums, which is 22.9 percent more compared to the week before (687.3 billion soums), the press service of the exchange said.

The exchange trading rose from 584.4 billion soums to 747.6 billion soums. In the sales, cotton fiber held the first place with a share of 22.1 percent. Construction materials ranked second with a share of 18.2 percent, followed by chemical products with 14.6 percent, as well as oil products with 13.7 percent.

The currency trading site of the exchange sold local goods worth $1.9 million, against $1.4 million a week before. A significant part of the deals fell on cotton fiber (51 percent) and industrial oil with 20 percent.

Over the past period, 695 car plates were sold through online auctions, against 1,015 a week before. The total amount of sold license plates exceeded 2.5 billion soums.

(8277.53 UZS = 1 USD on Nov. 20)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz