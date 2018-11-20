By Trend

Uzbek-Chinese science and technology park will be opened in the Yunusabad district of Tashkent, Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Innovation Development of Uzbekistan said.

A total of $20 million investments were attracted to the new Chinese medical center. Some 300 jobs will be created there. The center will apply both the methods of eastern medicine, tested over the centuries, and advanced western technologies.

The construction of a pharmaceutical plant for the production of eight types of drugs (tablets, capsules, ampoules, etc.) has already been completed. The plant will serve to produce of import-substituting drugs and reduce their cost.

Moreover, cooperation has been established over the past years between the Xinjiang Technical Institute of Physics and Chemistry, the Shanghai Institute of Medical Materials of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Institutes of Bioorganic Chemistry and Chemistry of Plant Substances of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan to train young scientists.

The Uzbek-Chinese science and technology park is aimed at creating the innovation cluster by integrating science, education and production through providing a training platform and implementing the results of modern science.

---

