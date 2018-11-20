By Trend

A joint Iran-EU conference on development of agricultural cooperation, standards, food and agricultural products was held in Tehran, Fars News Agency reported.

The conference will continue on Nov. 20.

At the conference, EU representatives will consider areas of cooperation and development with Iran and sign trade agreements with Iran in the field of agriculture.

Austrian ambassador, representatives of the European Commission’s Department for Agriculture and Rural Development, as well as representatives from other EU member-states are taking part in the conference.

Members of the Iranian Parliament's Department for Agriculture and Rural Development and representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture Jihad attended the conference.

"We have three goals,” director for international affairs in the European Commission's DG Agriculture John Clarke said at the conference, ILNA reported. “The issues related to the European products, high standards of European products and peoples' relations will be discussed."

