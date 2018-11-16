By Trend

The issues of development of Karakalpakstan economy have been discussed at the meeting held in Nukus under chairmanship of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the press-service of the head of state reported, Podrobno.uz conveyed.

The share of industry in gross regional product of Karakalpakstan has increased from 36 to 41 percent, the message says. And thanks to the measures taken for comprehensive support of craftsmen, their number has increased from 460 in the beginning of the year to 1,480 currently.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev gave instructions for creation of even greater number of jobs, establishment of new and expansion of the functioning enterprises.

Meanwhile, it has been envisaged to implement 1,018 investment projects for development of industry, the sphere of services and agriculture in 2019-2020. It has been planned to allocate for these purposes 11 trillion soums including $895 million of direct foreign investments.

For instance, the construction of cement plant with capacity of 3.4 million tons per year will begin in the next year, in Karauzak district together with South Korea. The enterprises for fish canning will be established in Muynak, and the enterprises for processing of corn and production of paper will be established in Takhiatash district.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz