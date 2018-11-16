By Trend

In 2017, citizens of Turkey spent 140.6 billion liras on medical treatment, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) said in a statement Nov. 16.

The expenses of Turkish citizens on medical treatment increased by 17.4 percent compared to 2016, the message says.

"In particular, 109.7 billion liras from the total 140.6 billion liras allocated for medical treatment, were spent in the public hospitals," TUIK said in a statement.

According to the data of the Institute, on average, in 2017, 1,751 liras were spent on medical treatment of one citizen of Turkey, which exceeded the indicator for 2016 by 15.9 percent.

(5.4275 TRY = 1 USD on November 16)

