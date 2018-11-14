By Trend

Uzbekistan has drafted its own space program and is actively developing international cooperation in this area, Uzbek Ambassador to Russia Botirjon Asadov said, Interfax reported.

Uzbekistan is also developing joint research centers, he added.

In April, it was reported that Russia’s state corporation Roscosmos is offering Uzbekistan cooperation in monitoring the space debris and remote sensing of the Earth, as well as joint projects in the development of satellites.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz