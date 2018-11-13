By Trend

The State Migration Service of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting with representatives of Hedayah, the UAE-based International Center of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism (CVE), the Turkmen representative office of Hedayah said in a message.

The meeting was attended by Elena Panova, permanent representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Turkmenistan.

An exchange of views on the prospects for partnership was held. Hedayah cooperates with UNDP in Turkmenistan as part of the regional project “Strengthening Community Resilience and Regional Cooperation for Prevention of Violent Extremism in Central Asia”, the message said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz