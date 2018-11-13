By Trend

The 24th National Non-Oil Export Promotion Conference entitled ‘Economic Diplomacy’ will be held in Iran’s Tabriz city for two days, IRNA cited Chairman of Tabriz Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Mines Samad Hasanzadeh as saying.

Hasanzadeh said that businessmen and ambassadors of the countries having economic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the East Azerbaijan province, including Turkey, Iraq, Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, will attend the conference to be held on Nov. 21-22.

He added that the problems in the banking sector, taxation and customs sphere will be discussed and in general, proposals on the settlement of these problems will be put forward at the conference.

