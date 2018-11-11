By Trend

A delegation of the Turkmen State Migration Service took part in a workshop organized by the OSCE and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the local migration service said.

The event, which was held in Vienna, was devoted to the exchange of best practice in the field of statelessness among OSCE participating countries.

As a permanent member of the executive committee of the UNHCR program, Turkmenistan is an active supporter of the consolidation of international efforts in the field of ensuring and protecting the rights of refugees and stateless people.

This year 735 people have received citizenship of Turkmenistan. From 2011 to 2017, 8,145 people obtained citizenship of Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan joined the UN main international legal documents, including the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees and its protocol, the United Nations Convention Relating to the Status of Stateless Persons and the Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness.