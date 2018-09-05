By Trend

Uzbekistan will arrange export of petrochemical products to Egypt, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during the talks with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent city, the Uzbek presidential press-service reported Sept. 5.

Moreover, an agreement on the export of electrical and engineering products to Egypt was reached.

The Uzbek president stressed the availability of big opportunities and reserves to develop trade and economic relations and increase trade turnover, and also touched on promising directions for the expansion of exports of goods and services.

The sides agreed on the intensification of the Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation and the establishment of the Uzbek-Egyptian Business Council.

Earlier, President Mirziyoyev called Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s visit to the country as a historic event in the relations between the two countries.

