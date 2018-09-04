By Kamila Aliyeva

Uzbekistan and Egypt will discuss the possibility of creating a joint horticultural and logistics hub, Uzbek media outlets reported.

Within the framework of the official visit of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah As-Sisi, the Uzbek-Egyptian business forum and cooperation exchange in B2B format will be held in Tashkent on September 5.

The visit is the first by an Egyptian president since a visit by late President Gamal Abdel Nasser in the 1950s. The visit also comes after two visits by previous Uzbek President Islam Karimov to Egypt in 1992 and 2007 during which several cooperation agreements in the economic, scientific and investment domains were signed.



“Representatives of business circles and business enterprises of the two countries will take part in the events. As a result, it is planned to sign mutually beneficial investment and trade agreements in the sphere of tourism, pharmaceutics, electrical engineering and others. In addition, within the framework of the business forum, the issues of creating a horticultural and logistics hub in Uzbekistan will be discussed,” the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Trade said.

Diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and the Arab Republic of Egypt were established on January 23, 1992. The contractual and legal framework of the two countries includes 51 interstate, intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents.

---

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz