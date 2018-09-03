By Trend

Tajikistan has increased the export of electricity to Uzbekistan by almost four times, Tajik media reported citing Monitoring and early report in Tajikistan.

The increase in electricity exports from Tajikistan to Uzbekistan began in 2H2018, according to the report.

In July, 417 million kilowatt hours of electricity were supplied.

Earlier, 110-120 million kilowatt hours were exported to Uzbekistan monthly.

Tajikistan restored supplying electricity to Uzbekistan since April 2018 after a nine-year hiatus.

Tajikistan is expected to export at least 1.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity to Uzbekistan by the end of 2018.

According to agreements reached by the electric power companies of the two countries, in summer, Uzbekistan purchases electricity from Tajikistan for $0.02 per kilowatt, in winter - $0.025 per kilowatt.

