According to Mohammad Reza Mousavikhah, the head of National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company, the country's refineries produced 66.6 million liters of gasoline on average per day before the refinery went on stream in December.

PGSR is being developed in three phases with a combined processing capacity of 360,000 barrels per day of condensate, a type of ultra-light crude extracted from the giant South Pars Gas Field in the Persian Gulf.