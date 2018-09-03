By Trend
An Iranian petrochemical firm has managed to achieve the technical know-how to produce special gasoline refinery catalysts for the first time ever, making Iran the world’s second manufacturer of such advanced component, a report said.
Experts at Iran’s Supplying Petrochemical Industries Part Equipment and Chemical Engineering’ company (SPEC) has gained the technical expertise to produce special catalysts used in the isomerization process both in the petroleum refineries that make commercial gasoline and in petrochemical plants, Jaleel Sobhani, the CEO of the corporation, said, Tasnim news agency reported.
With this new technology, Iran has been able to save around $1 billion each and earn $60 billion in profit annually through exports, he added.
The official noted that such Catalysts are major components of gasoline isomerization process during which low-octane oil fractions are turned into high-octane commercial gasoline.
According to Mohammad Reza Mousavikhah, the head of National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company, the country's refineries produced 66.6 million liters of gasoline on average per day before the refinery went on stream in December.