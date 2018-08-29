By Trend

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has signed the “Law on ratification of the agreement between the government of Kyrgyzstan and the government of Kazakhstan on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border regime signed Dec. 25, 2017 in Astana city”, Kabar news agency reported.

The law was adopted by the Kyrgyz parliament on June 28, 2018.

In accordance with this agreement, the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border regime envisages the rules for the maintenance and crossing of the state border, the passage of persons, vehicles and the movement of cargoes, goods and animals across the state border, the settlement of border incidents, conducting economic, fishing or other activities, as well as political, cultural or other events at the state border.

