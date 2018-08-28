By Trend

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines and Business Mohammad Shariatmadari may have to go to the Parliament to answer the questions of a number of lawmakers complaining about his ministry's poor performance.

Under the Iranian Constitution, lawmakers can impeach ministers when they deem it necessary. An impeachment motion can be submitted when it has at least ten signatures.

On Tuesday, 51 lawmakers signed a petition to impeach the industry minister over his ministry's performance amid the country's economic crisis, Iranian media outlets reported.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani appeared in the Parliament to answer a series of questions on his administration’s performance today.

On Sunday, Iran’s parliament sacked the minister of economic affairs and finance amid a deterioration in the economic situation.

The move was the latest in a continuing shakeup of top economic personnel. In early August, Iranian lawmakers voted out the minister of labor and last month President Rouhani replaced the head of the central bank.

Iranian national currency (rial), plunged to a record low against the US dollar this month. There has been growing demand for dollars among ordinary Iranians, who fear more plunge in the value of their assets and the growing price of goods, even those not imported from abroad.

Foreign currency values began to rise in Iran after the US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May and announced plans for a fresh wave of sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

---

