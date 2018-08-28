By Trend

Bishkek city hosted a meeting of Kyrgyz Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov with Iran’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Ali Mojtaba Rouzbehani, Kabar news agency reported.

The parties discussed practical steps of signing a draft agreement between the governments of the two countries on cooperation in the sphere of ensuring security, as well as law and order.

As part of the agreement, practical interaction will be carried out on cooperation in the field of countering international terrorism, illicit arms trafficking, cybercrime, etc.

Kursan Asanov thanked the guests for their cooperation and also expressed confidence in the further strengthening of constructive interaction.

