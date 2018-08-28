By Trend

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the country is facing sensitive economic conditions at the current juncture, stressing that all problems could be tackled through national unity.

“The only way to solve problems is unity among the three branches (legislative, executive and judicial),” Rouhani said on Tuesday, while speaking before the country's parliament.

Rouhani was attending a parliamentary session to answer lawmakers' questions about his handling of the economy, amid rising prices and unemployment, Tasnim news agency reported on August 28.

Following Iran's growing economic difficulties and the collapse of the Iranian rial, the parliament summoned Rouhani for the first time on Tuesday. Lawmakers questioned the president on topics including the rial's decline, which has lost more than half its value since April, weak economic growth and rising unemployment.

The president said enemies are seeking to create chaos in the country and make people hopeless about the future, calling on all to maintain their unity in face of the plots.

"The economic problems are critical, but more important than that is that many people have lost their faith in the future of the Islamic Republic and are in doubt about its power," the president said.

This is what the enemies are looking for, he said, stressing, "We are not afraid of America or the economic problems. We will overcome the troubles."

Rouhani further vowed to overcome newly reimposed US measures against Tehran, sanctions that he said will only serve to unify the nation.

It was the first time the parliament summoned Rouhani, who is under pressure over Iran's growing economic difficulties.

Lawmakers questioned Rouhani on topics including the rial's decline, which has lost more than half its value since April, weak economic growth and rising unemployment.

The president failed to convince the lawmakers on unemployment, currency crisis, smuggling, and recession.

