Enterprises of Uzbekistan were granted with the right to export flour made from grain they import.

The government of Uzbekistan issued a resolution “On measures to further support grain processing enterprises and expand their export potential.”

According to the document, business entities, irrespective of their organizational and legal form, received permission to export flour made by processing imported grain.

At the same time, as noted in the resolution, the volume of exports cannot exceed 75 percent of the volume of imported grain.

From September 1, 2018, the order, according to which the taxable turnover of the value-added tax on the products of grain processing enterprises is calculated from the volume of revenue less the cost of grain, is introduced.

Grain processing enterprises, when selling the grain, flour and bread are also exempted from paying mandatory contributions to state trust funds until January 1, 2019.

Grain products which are imported to Uzbekistan are exempted from payment of customs duties (with the exception of customs clearance fees) until January 1, 2020.

Last season (June-July 2017), imports of grain to Uzbekistan amounted to 2.906 million tons.

Some experts believe that the policy pursued by Uzbekistan on the accumulation of grain reserves for subsequent processing into flour and export to Afghanistan creates an excessive supply in the market.

