Noting that there are many banks in Italy, which are not dependent on the US dollar, he said, "The banks will do their transactions with Iran in euro".

Pourfallah said the government should switch its focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Italy instead of major enterprises in order to be able to manage the situation under sanctions. On August 6, the United States reimposed stiff economic sanctions on Iran, ratcheting up pressure on the Islamic Republic despite statements of deep dismay from European allies, three months after President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers. A first set of reimposed US sanctions affect financial transactions that involve US dollars, Iran's automotive sector, the purchase of commercial planes and metals including gold. Trump warned that those who don't wind down their economic ties to Iran "risk severe consequences." A second batch of US sanctions targeting Iran's oil sector and central bank are to be reimposed in early November. The official added that a number of Italian banks are currently working with Iran despite the returning US sanctions.