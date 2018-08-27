By Trend

The amount of investments in education sector is declining in Kazakhstan, Finprom.kz reported.

This year the figure has decreased by 16 percent. Investments in fixed assets in January-July 2018 totalled 5.5 trillion tenge, which is by 35.6 percent or 1.4 trillion tenge more than in the same period of 2017.

At the same time, investments in education sector decreased by 16.4 percent year-on-year and amounted to 103.3 billion tenge in January-July 2018 compared to 123.5 billion tenge in the same period of 2017.

The share of investments in education sector out of the total volume of capital investments also decreased from 3 percent to 1.9 percent.

The leader in capital investment in education sector in January-July 2018 is Astana - 19.1 billion tenge (a year earlier - 30.9 billion tenge).

Moreover, 13.7 billion tenge was allocated for the development of education in Almaty in January-July 2018, which is 12.1 percent more than a year ago (12.2 billion tenge).

Meanwhile, 11.2 billion tenge was allocated to the education sector in Turkistan region.

Thus, 834 million tenge was allocated to the education sector in the Kostanay region and 1.6 billion tenge in the West Kazakhstan region.

