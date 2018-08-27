By Trend

Kazakhstan intends to implement standards for tourism facilities, Kazakhstan’s Kazinform international news agency reported.

Kazakh Tourism company together with Atameken national chamber of entrepreneurs are working to create standards following the example of the Spanish quality system.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kazakh Tourism Company Timur Duysengaliev cited the tourism facilities in Burabai settlement as an example.

"Perhaps, you have seen that a big number of tourism facilities have been built,” he said. “But most of them do not correspond to quality standards and even do not have minimum standards, but they receive guests. Perhaps, there is no need to build many tourism facilities, but improve them for the comfort and safety of tourists."

These standards are planned to be initially implemented in 2019 in Almaty and Almaty region.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz