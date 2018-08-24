By Trend

Russia and Turkey agreed to create a mechanism for visa facilitation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Russian media reported Aug. 24.

"On our behalf, we reaffirmed Russia's readiness to negotiate the simplification of travel for certain categories of Turkish citizens on a reciprocal basis and will do so in the very near future," he said.

Russia introduced a visa regime for Turkish citizens amid the cooling relations between the two countries in November 2015 after the Turkish Air Force shot down a Russian Su-24 bomber over Syria.

---

