By Trend
Head of Sistan-Baluchestan's Ports and Maritime Organization Behrouz Aqaei described Iran’s strategic port of Chabahar as a “unique opportunity” for investors in Afghanistan and other neighboring nations to boost their trade activities.
“The Chabahar port with a transport capacity of 8.5 million tons could create a unique opportunity for investors in neighboring countries, particularly Afghanistan,” Aqaei told IRNA on August 23.
He added the port could play a key role in Iran’s trade ties with neighbors due to its strategic position and access to the high seas.
This could facilitate import and export of mineral products, agricultural products, iron ore, wheat, and beans to and from Afghanistan, the official added.
Chabahar is the closest and best access point of Iran to the Indian Ocean and Iran has devised serious plans to turn it into a transit hub for immediate access to markets in the northern part of the Indian Ocean and Central Asia.
It aims to create a reliable transport corridor for the smooth transport and transit of goods and services through Chabahar Port between Afghanistan, India, and Iran.
