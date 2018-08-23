By Trend

Head of Sistan-Baluchestan's Ports and Maritime Organization Behrouz Aqaei described Iran’s strategic port of Chabahar as a “unique opportunity” for investors in Afghanistan and other neighboring nations to boost their trade activities.

“The Chabahar port with a transport capacity of 8.5 million tons could create a unique opportunity for investors in neighboring countries, particularly Afghanistan,” Aqaei told IRNA on August 23.