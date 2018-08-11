By Trend

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirodjiddin Muhriddin has accepted copies of credentials of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Turkmenistan Hemra Togalakov, the Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan said in a statement.

The prospects of cooperation in transport, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as interaction of countries in international and regional organizations have been discussed during the meeting.

The Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Tajikistan (TAT) railway construction project, the implementation of which is designed to promote the intensification of trade and economic ties in the region has been mentioned among the joint profitable economic activities.

In addition, Turkmenistan may supply electricity by transit through Afghanistan to Tajikistan in autumn-winter period, the message says.

Turkmenistan's new energy facilities having been put into operation in Lebap and Mary regions allow for increasing by several times the volume of electricity supplied in the Afghan direction, and in case of interest from the Tajik side, will allow in the future for implementing its supply by transit through Afghanistan to Tajikistan in autumn-winter season, the local media quoted earlier the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov as saying.

Turkmenistan plans to produce 27.4 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity by 2020 and to increase its volume to 35.5 billion kilowatt hours by 2030.

