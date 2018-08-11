By Trend

Projects totaling $73 million are under development in the city of Almaty, regional director of JSC Kazakh Invest's representative office in Almaty Zhandos Orazaliyev said.

"There are five projects worth about $73 million. These projects include construction of the largest hypermarket by French Decathlon, construction of a laundry combine by Cotton Way, the Russian market leader in services for professional processing of textile products, expansion and construction of a new plant with Turkish capital by Nobel AFF and construction of a Chinese company CNPC's factory for the production of a line of tubular goods," he said.

There are about 7500 companies with foreign involvement in Almaty.

In order to find projects that require investments, meetings are held with local and foreign companies, as well as state bodies on an ongoing basis.

"More than 50 meetings have been held since June 2018. As a result, 24 niche projects requiring investments, amounting to $2.4 billion, were identified, mainly in engineering, tourism, food industry, medicine etc." Kazakh Invest said.

