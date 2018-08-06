By Trend

The average US dollar exchange rate amounted to 348.89 tenge per dollar according to the results of the morning trading session on Aug. 6 at the Kazakhstan stock exchange (KASE), Kazinform reported referring to KASE.

Compared to the same deals on Aug. 3, the foreign exchange rate decreased by 0.92 tenge. During the session, the minimum dollar rate was formed at the level of 348.2 tenge per 1 dollar and the maximum rate stood at 349.71 tenge. The trading volume amounted to $44.6 million.

On Aug. 3 at KASE, the weighted average rate of the US dollar at the end of the morning trading session amounted to 349,81 tenge and at the end of the day-time trading session amounted to 349,72 tenge, at the end of both sessions stood at 349,76 tenge. The total trading volume amounted to $146.8 million.

