By Trend

Turkmenistan and Bahrain have agreed during the talks in Manama to hold a joint business forum in Ashgabat at the end of the year, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message Aug. 3.

The delegation of Turkmenistan held talks in the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In addition, political consultations were held at the level of foreign ministries of the two countries. The delegation of Bahrain was represented by the Undersecretary for International Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa.

The agenda of the consultations included a wide range of issues related to the priority areas of bilateral cooperation, the message says.

Speaking about the interest in the development of cooperation in the fields of trade, science and technology, the parties expressed interest in the establishment of an intergovernmental Turkmen-Bahraini commission on economic cooperation.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov paid an official visit to Manama in February 2011, following which a package of intergovernmental documents was signed.

Berdimuhamedov called on Bahrain's financial and industrial groups to invest in promising sectors of the country, to start creating joint ventures in leading sectors based on mutual investment.

Experts believe that the presence of fuel and energy and processing capacities in both countries, their favorable geographical location, serve as a convenient platform for mutual exchange of experience. The two countries have great opportunities for cooperation in the transport and communication sphere and in such industries as textiles and tourism.

The UAE is the most active player in the Turkmen market among the Arab countries, especially in the fuel and energy sector. Dragon Oil company produces hydrocarbons in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, and Petrofac company took part in the industrial development of Galkynysh, the second largest gas field in the world after South Pars.

