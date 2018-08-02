By Kamila Aliyeva

The enterprises of Uzavtosanoat JSC plan to realize 10 investment projects for a total of $ 290.9 million during the period from 2018 to 2021.

Of this amount, $ 227.8 million will be directed for the implementation of the projects under the approved investment program.

This was announced on August 2 at an open meeting with the participation of Uzavtosanoat JSC, Uzagrogtehsanoatholding JSC and Uzeltehsanoat, organized by the State Committee of Uzbekistan for Investments, Podrobno.uz reported.

It is noted that $ 65.1 million will be spent on the development of new models of cars, $ 110.7 million - for the development of new models of commercial vehicles, $ 45.7 million - for the development of components and $ 6.2 million - for the modernization of existing production facilities.

Passenger cars, trucks, buses, special equipment, engines, a wide range of components and spare parts are produced at the enterprises of GM Uzbekistan, SamAuto, JV MAN Auto- Uzbekistan, General Motors Powertrain Uzbekistan established in cooperation with leading world companies.

In 2017, GM Uzbekistan produced 140,247 cars. Thus, the growth rate was 59 percent compared to 2016. At the Samarkand Automobile Plant, 3,600 trucks and buses were manufactured and the growth rate amounted to 5.5 percent. In addition, last year the JV MAN Auto-Uzbekistan produced 1200 trucks and buses.

