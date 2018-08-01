By Trend

State securities of Kazakhstan have been included in the list of securities calculated in the international settlement system, Clearstream, the National Bank of Kazakhstan said in a statement.

The project will allow deepening the integration with the international financial markets and providing the inflow of additional portfolio investments, the message says.

"The possibility of making payments on state securities of the Republic of Kazakhstan through Clearstream implies a significant simplification of access of international investors to the Kazakh stock market. This project is a new stage in the development of the financial market in Kazakhstan," Director of the Monetary Operations Department of the National Bank Aliya Moldabekova said.

Clearstream is an international central depository of securities with its headquarters in Luxembourg, being a member of the Deutsche Börse Group. Clearstream is the first international depository of securities to open an access channel in Kazakhstan. Citibank Kazakhstan JSC will act as a custodian bank and a correspondent bank for cash transactions.

---

