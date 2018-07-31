By Trend

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Iran has never been after tension in the region, noting that it will not give up its rights to export oil.

“The Islamic Republic has never been after tension in the region and does not seek any trouble in global waterways,” Rouhani said on July 31 in a meeting with British Ambassador to Tehran Rob Macaire, Iranian media reported.

He further stressed that the country, however, will never give up on its rights to export oil.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he described Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement as “illegal”, saying, “The ball is now in Europe’s court”.

On May 8, US President Donald Trump pulled his country from the nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, and said he would re-impose new sanctions on Tehran.

The first set of Washington’s sanctions will take effect on Aug. 6, and the rest, notably in the petroleum sector, following a 180-day "wind-down period" ending on Nov. 4.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz