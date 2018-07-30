By Kamila Aliyeva

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree on improving the system of protection of rights and legitimate interests of business entities.

The document specifies the cancellation of the fixed tax debt and the interest accrued on the debt data, as well as the financial sanctions and court expenses incurred at the time this decree came into force.

According to the document, the debt will be written off for individuals who have lost the status of an individual entrepreneur before April 1, 2018, and by individual entrepreneurs who have not carried out financial and economic activities since April 1, 2018.

In addition, the debts will be written off of individuals who are credited with an annual amount of a fixed tax for the implementation of entrepreneurial activities without state registration.

The debt will be written off in case of restoration of entrepreneurial activity or state registration in the manner prescribed by the legislation by the above-mentioned persons before January 1, 2019.

In addition, the procedure for the simultaneous collection of a fixed tax from individuals carrying out activities without state registration as individual entrepreneurs, calculated on the basis of the established rate for the relevant activity at an annual rate, was abolished.

The Uzbek President also canceled separate planned and control checks of business entities from September 1, 2018. In particular, scheduled inspections that are not related to financial and economic activities of companies are canceled.

Starting from September, the initiation of inspections of the activities of business entities is carried out on the basis of the results of the “risk analysis” system, which involves the initiation of inspections, based on the degree of risk that the relevant entrepreneurial entity violates the law.

