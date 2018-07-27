By Kamila Aliyeva

Uzbek Association “Uzbekipaksanoat” and Italian Silk Association have agreed on the establishment of an Italian industrial park in Uzbekistan, Podrobno.uz reported.

Enterprises specializing in the processing of cocoons, the production of silk products, as well as equipment and necessary components will operate in the park.

The parties have already agreed on the creation of the first joint venture to produce finished silk products. The appearance of the park, according to experts, will allow increasing the export of silk products to the European Union, as well as entering new markets.

In addition, the association is negotiating with Turkish textile companies to produce new products for the country - silk carpets and the painting of silk fabrics.

Within the framework of the program of measures on integrated development of the silk industry until 2021, approved by the government, 20 plants for the production of grena and about 30 plants for the processing of cocoons are currently being modernized in the country.

Also, work is underway to organize 11 new profile enterprises for deep processing of the silkworm cocoon with a total cost of $ 83.2 million, most of which are planned to be commissioned this year.

As part of the modernization, agreements were signed for the purchase of new equipment from such well-known companies as Van De Wiele, Picanol and Reggiani. As a result, in three years it is planned to increase the production of raw silk by two times and increase the figure to 3,000 tons per year, and also through the deep processing of raw materials to increase the production of silk fabric by eight times, reaching 11.2 million linear meters per year.

In 2016, the level of use of production capacities of silk-processing enterprises in Uzbekistan was only 17 percent, and in 2017 – 54 percent. In 2016, products for $ 20.9 million were sent for export, and last year - for $ 37.7 million.

To date, the enterprises are already producing four types of products: raw silk, silk wool, silk fabric and finished silk products, while last year the production was concentrated only on raw silk. By 2021, it is planned to establish production and export of at least five types of products.

