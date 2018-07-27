By Trend

The solemn ceremony of commissioning of a 110-kV power line Rabat-Kashan – Kalay-Nau has taken place July 26 in the city of Kalay-Nau of Badhyz province of Afghanistan.

The ceremony was attended by President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani and a delegation of Turkmenistan led by the Minister of Energy Charymurat Purchekov.

A brief meeting of the delegation of Turkmenistan with the President of Afghanistan was held at the beginning of the ceremony. The parties noted during the meeting the need for further development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of electricity.

Then, the solemn commissioning of the power transmission line Rabat-Kashan – Kalay-Nau took place with the participation of delegations of the two countries. After the ceremony, the Governor of the Badhyz province Abdul Ghafoor Malikzay expressed gratitude to the Turkmen side on behalf of the residents of the province for the supply of electricity and congratulated the residents on occasion of this event.

Then the President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani spoke, who noted that the supply of electricity to the city of Kalay-Nau is an indicator of the inviolability of friendship between Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, and the huge assistance from Turkmenistan to the Afghan people. Ashraf Ghani expressed his sincere gratitude to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Then the Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan delivered a speech and read out a welcome address of the President of Turkmenistan to the brotherly Afghan people. The participants of the ceremony perceived enthusiastically the address of the President.

Also, during the ceremony, the Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan Charymurat Purchekov and the acting Minister of Energy and Water of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Gul Khulmi signed a Protocol of intent on construction of power transmission lines Kerki-Hamyap-Garkyn.

A solemn dinner was given at the end of the ceremony in honor of the Turkmen and Afghan delegations with the participation of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

